Covid-19: Tharaka-Nithi races to avoid expiry of vaccines

Tharaka-Nithi County government might force its employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 vaccine. There has been a slow uptake of the coronavirus jab even as the doses are about to expire.

Governor Muthomi Njuki appealed with residents to take the vaccination, saying 3,000 doses in ten health facilities risk expiring.

Speaking at a burial in Maara constituency on Saturday, Governor Njuki said the vaccination uptake was too low and threatened to declare it mandatory for the devolved government employees.

He said Kibung’a Sub-County Hospital, St Orsola Mission Hospital and Komarock Hospital had not vaccinated even a single person in the recent past.

“Our people are still holding firm to the fake narratives on the effects of the Covid-19 vaccinations while it’s the only solution to end the pandemic,” said Governor Njuki.

He said the county health statistics indicate that 90 per cent of those contracting the virus are the ones who are not vaccinated and the 10 per cent who have taken the jab only experience mild symptoms.

12,300 doses

The county boss said only a few Members of the County Assembly have been vaccinated.

The county has so far received 12,300 doses and out of the 8,054 people who received the first dose, 5,122 had received the second injection by last week.

So far, out of a target of 12,634 teachers, only 1,102 have taken the two doses while only 834 healthcare workers out of 4,158 targeted have completed the doses.

Out of 2,121 targeted security officers, only 209 have taken the two injections while 1937 residents who are 58 years and above have taken the two doses and 603 who are below the age have also completed the dose.

The devolved government has so far tested 3,491 people with 1,761 being males and 1,730 females.

545 positive cases

The county has registered a total of 545 positive cases with 113 accounting for 21 per cent being health care workers and 260 of the total cases being symptomatic.

A total of 500 patients had recovered, 26 died and 21 were receiving treatment with 13 isolated in various hospitals and 11 on home-based care by last week.

Governor Njuki said the availability of adequate oxygen which is produced at a newly established plant at Chuka County Referral Hospital has enabled the management of most of the cases.