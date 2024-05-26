Sachagwan accident; Nation reporter Charles Wasonga escapes unhurt, as one person dies

One person died and more than ten sustained injuries on Sunday Morning, after a 14-seater matatu they were travelling in rammed into a trailer in Sachangwan area, along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

According to the police, the matatu ferrying passengers from Nairobi to Kisumu attempted to overtake the trailer when the 5 am accident happened.

"The matatu was attempting to overtake at the Jolly farm area, within the Sachangwan stretch, when it hit the trailer from behind. One person died on the spot and more than ten others were taken to Molo Sub County hospital for treatment, "Nakuru County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi revealed.

Witnesses of the early morning accident revealed that the deceased woman who was seated on the front side near the driver died on the spot.

"The woman succumbed to injuries. Several other passengers suffered fractures and other injuries and we helped to rush them to the Molo Sub-county hospital," a witness John Maina told the Nation.

However, most of the passengers were treated and discharged.

Nation.africa reporter Charles Wasonga who was travelling to Kisumu was among the passengers who sustained injuries in the accident but was later treated and discharged.

"I sustained slight injuries on my left leg but was able to board another matatu to Kisumu. I was examined and treated at the Avenue Hospital in Kisumu before l was discharged," he told Nation.africa on the phone.

The accident caused heavy traffic jam along the Nakuru-Eldoret route that lasted for several hours.

The accident came hours after another crash on Saturday morning claimed the lives of five people at the nearby Migaa trading centre.

In the Saturday morning accident, the 14-seater matatu collided with a truck killing the five on the spot.

The Salgaa-Migaa-Sachangwan stretch is a known blackspot along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

On the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, other black spots are Ngata, Sobea, Jolly Farm, Mukinyai, Total and Mau Summit.

A series of accidents along Salgaa-Migaa-Sachangwan prompted the government to initiate the construction of a concrete barrier.