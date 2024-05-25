James Muturi Gathaiya.

How alcohol delivery to an addict cost Murang'a courier his life

The late James Muturi Gathaiya.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The owner of Edwinpark Liquor Store, Mr Moses Kimani, confirmed he sent Gathaiya to deliver the parcel.
  • Gathaiya is reported to have walked into the compound carrying the liquor where he met the recovering addict's mother.
  • After the beating, the guard claims, his colleagues bundled their victim in the woman’s car and dumped him on a nearby road. 

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Cheruiyot Kirui's mother speaks out

    Wilson Kenduiywo

  2. PREMIUM I earn Sh38,000, should I take Sh1m loan to upgrade my wife’s business?

  3. PREMIUM Why America is keen to boost ties with Kenya

  4. PREMIUM Letter to my wife who left me wounded