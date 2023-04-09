Chuka murder: Bodaboda threaten to hold nationwide protests as Ipoa launch probe

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) has launched a probe into Saturday's killing of Tharaka Nithi boda boda association chair even as the National Bobaboda Safety Association threaten to hold countrywide protests.

The Association has given security agencies a one-week ultimatum to arrest the police officer who alleged shot Willis Mugambi, 31, as police dispersed protesters in Chuka.

Speaking in Nairobi, the Association's Chairperson Kelvin Mubadi said the late Mugambi was shot while helping the police contain the chaos that erupted in Chuka town on Saturday and caused a major traffic snarl up that stalled movement along the busy Nairobi - Meru highway.

"Willis did not die by accident he was shot by a police officer. He had been called by the police to talk to the protestors and ease the chaos when the fatal bullet him," said Mr Mubadi.

He said if the officer is not apprehended within a week's time, the association shall call for protests.

"We have two million members across the country and the government knows we are capable of causing anarchy if no action is taken against the officer," he said.

The deceased had been serving as Tharaka Nithi chairperson for a period of two years.

"A lot goes on into getting and having a county leader in place. We had full trust in him as an association and we cannot let his life end just like that without asking questions," said Mr Mubadi.

On their part, Ipoa issued a statement Sunday saying, "Our regional office in Meru has this morning dispatched a Rapid Response Team to launch investigations into the death."

"Upon conclusion of its investigations, the authority shall take appropriate action including recommending to the Director of Public Prosecutions the prosecution of any person found culpable. In all its investigations, IPOA is impartial, fair and transparent," the authority said.

Also Read: Angry boda boda operators storm Tharaka village in search of murder suspect

Tension remained high in Chuka town, Tharaka Nithi County, on Sunday, following the killing of the boda boda operators' association chair and anti-riot police were deployed in the town in anticipation of a second day of protests.