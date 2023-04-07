Alarm in Meru as more boda boda riders killed, motorcycles stolen

Boda boda riders in Meru town have raised the alarm over the reemergence of motorcycle theft and the murder of riders.

This follows the killing of two riders in the last two weeks and the theft of about eight motorcycles within the town.

North Imenti Sub-county Police Commander Ezekiel Chepkwony said theft reports were on the rise.

“The most recent incident happened on Thursday, when a rider was killed in the Kaaga area. Another incident happened at Giaki recently. We have so far recovered two motorcycles. Investigations are ongoing to nab the suspects,” Mr Chepkwony said.

On Wednesday, about 100 boda boda riders from Meru town invaded a village in Tharaka Nithi and torched a house in search of a suspect believed to have killed their colleague and stolen a motorcycle a week ago.

Meru Boda Boda Association chairman Charles Thuranira said cases of motorcycle theft had declined until three weeks ago, when the first fresh incident was reported.

“Our members have lost eight motorcycles in the last three weeks. The situation worsened two weeks ago when one rider was hijacked by criminals posing as passengers. Most of the cases are happening in the evening,” Mr Thuranira said.

Mr Thuranira added that the association was working closely with the police to end the crimes.

“We have also brought together riders who work at night to form an association for identification. They have been sensitised to ensure they inform their colleagues whenever they are hired at night. This will enhance safety and ease rescue efforts,” he said.