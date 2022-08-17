Azimio coalition fails to secure seats in Tharaka Nithi

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya scored zero in last week’s elections in Tharaka Nithi County, despite spirited efforts to secure seats that saw the Raila Odinga-led coalition sponsor one candidate.

Residents elected candidates under President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance, save for three independents.

While Woman Rep Susan Ngugi and two ward representatives were elected on The Service Party tickets, the rest, including Governor Muthomi Njuki and Senator Mwenda Gataya, are under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Through negotiations, most of the aspirants running on outfits like Narc Kenya, the Party of National Unity and Wiper either defected to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee or shelved their political ambitions.

Sibling rivalry

To avoid sibling rivalry during campaigns, Azimio formed a county team of Jubilee candidates under the patronage of former Chuka University vice-chancellor Prof Erastus Njoka, who was seeking the governorship, Mr Paul Mugambi (senator) and Peninah Kambanja (woman representative).

In each of the county’s three constituencies, Azimio sponsored one MP candidate under Jubilee – Gitonga Kaburu (Maara), Mercy Kirito (Chuka/Igambang’ombe) and Dr Mutegi Kabisani (Tharaka).

It went further and ensured that there was only one candidate under the coalition in each of the 15 wards.

Dr Mzalendo Kibunjia and Nyamu Kagwima, who were seeking the governorship under Narc Kenya and Wiper respectively, were compelled by Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua to step down in favour of Prof Njoka.

When the two stood their ground and it became clear they were headed to the ballot, their running mates were approached and agreed to step down a week before the polls, disorienting their bosses.

Those who agreed to step down in favour of Azimio’s preferred candidates, like Dr Kibunjia’s running mate Cirindi Kithinji and Hassan Kithinji, who was running for Maara MP, were rewarded with state jobs.

State resources

The Azimio candidates in the county were given state resources, including relief food to distribute to needy families as they popularised themselves and Mr Odinga. All these efforts came to naught, as the candidates were defeated.

But most of the Azimio candidates, led by Prof Njoka, claimed the polls were marred by irregularities and illegalities, including voter bribery and manipulation of results.

At a press briefing on Monday, Prof Njoka said he was not ready to concede defeat and was considering his next action. “I cannot concede defeat because the results are not genuine," said Prof Njoka.