Prof Njoka thanks voters for support despite losing

Former Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Erastus Njoka who lost in the Tharaka Nithi governorship contest has urged winners of various seats to diligently serve locals.

Addressing the media in Chuka town, Prof Njoka who vied on a Jubilee Party ticket and got 58152 votes said he was happy with the overwhelming support locals gave him during campaigns and the polls.

Governor Muthomi Njuki of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) reclaimed the seat after getting 97151 votes.

Prof Njoka declined to state whether he had conceded defeat insisting that he had only called for a press briefing to thank the voters for their support.

“Today I had called the media to appreciate the people for expressing confidence in me and voting for me in large numbers. That is the only thing I had called you here for,” said the visibly bitter Prof Njoka.

He however said people voted for him in large numbers because of the great work he had done for them in academia and other sectors.

He said he was not seeking an elective position to amass wealth because he is comfortable with what he has but to deliver people from poverty.

Prof Njoka said he had no plans to run for an elective position until when residents requested him after noticing his excellent development record at Chuka University and Tharaka University.

“The people urged me to run for the county chief position and I am happy with how they voted for me. We elect leaders to serve us and I believe those who were elected will work hard to better the lives of the voters,” he said.

Prof Njoka had earlier accused his main contender, Governor Njuki’s agents of buying identification cards in his strongholds and bribery of the voters, allegations that the county boss dismissed as mere propaganda.

Speaking to the Nation.Africa, Kaugi Mboya who ran as an independent candidate and got 622 votes conceded defeat but claimed the polls were marred with voter bribery.

“Bribery by agents of the leading candidates was rampant right outside the polling stations,” said Mr Mboya.

He added that accountability on the side of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and other stakeholders was wanting because there were a lot of electoral irregularities.

Other contenders for the coveted county chief position were Dr Mzalendo Kibunjia (Narc Kenya) who managed 1954 votes and Gitari Mbiuki (Chama cha Kazi) who scored1461.