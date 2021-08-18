Upgrade courses in local TVETs, Tana youths say

Young people in Tana River County have urged county officials to incorporate more modern courses at local Technical and Vocational Education and Training centres ( (TVETs) to boost intake.

Most high school dropouts, they said, had shunned the colleges because they lack courses appropriate for the needs of today.

As a result, many people refer to the colleges as confinement camps for failures.

“The courses being taught in local institutions are not inspiring. Nobody wants to be in a place for a year learning skills that have been surpassed by time when the market is this advanced,” said Asha Shehe, a youth leader.

The county administration, she said, should consider introducing courses on communication, film production, photography, basic computer engineering, and other, art-based courses to draw more students.

She noted that graduates of local TVETs had not made an impact on the local market.

“Many of those who trained as electricians are in the boda boda sector at the moment. Plumbers have old basic skills while the market is beyond that stage,” she said

The young people also appealed to the county government to upgrade the courses to the latest standards.

In dressmaking, they youth said online designing and online marketing should be incorporated in the course package.

They also want officials to make plumbing and welding more digital, noting that it will entice more youth.

“We are living in a world where everything is leaning towards the digital era. Without the digital know-how, they will not attract opportunities in the competitive market,” said Ousmane Dara.

Reached for comment, Education executive Abbas Kunyo noted that the administration wants to improve learning at local TVETs.

Digital courses for tutors had started, he said, adding that those skills will trickle down to students.

“We have witnessed growth in enrolment in our institutions compared to the past, and in the next few months we shall witness more with the new courses we are going to introduce,” he said.

Art-based courses will be introduced at some TVETs.