Students to know courses and universities they have been placed in two weeks

Agnes Mercy Wahome

Dr Agnes Mercy Wahome, the CEO of Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service.

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

Students who sat the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations and who are expected to join universities and colleges in September will know the courses and universities they have been placed in within the next two weeks.

