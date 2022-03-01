Tana River KMTC administrators urged to introduce more courses

The upcoming academic block of the Kenya Medical Training College in Hola, Tana River County.

Photo credit: Stephen Odour I Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

Education stakeholders want pharmacy and nursing courses introduced at Tana River Kenya Medical Training College as construction of the main academic block nears completion. 

