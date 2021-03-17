Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group.

Tana pastoralists find value in dried animal bones

By  Stephen Oduor

While the rest of Hamesa village in Tana River County wakes up, and heads to farm, or to tend to cattle, 54-year-old Galgalo Golo wakes up to boil fresh bones.

