Tana River cotton farmers
Stephen Oduor | Nation Media Group

Tana River

Prime

Tana pastoralists ditch livestock for cotton farming

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

For decades, pastoralist communities in Tana River shunned crop farming, terming it unnecessary hard work and a waste of time, but they are now returning to it.

For decades, pastoralist communities in Tana River shunned crop farming, terming it unnecessary hard work and a waste of time.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Garbatulla hospital gets power supply upgrade

  2. Six people killed in Isiolo gun fight

  3. Drug abuse in Chuka on the rise, authorities say

  4. Uhuru orders illegal road in Murang'a closed

  5. Tuk tuk operators oppose new guidelines by Mombasa County

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.