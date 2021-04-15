Tana farmers bank on new cotton variety to improve fortunes

Christopher Ndukuli, a farmer in Busia County, on his Bt cotton farm. Bt cotton matures a month earlier than conventional cotton and produces many more bolls.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

Farmers at the Hola Irrigation Scheme in Tana River County will be trying their hands on cotton farming once again after numerous futile attempts in the past.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. One dead, two rescued in Lamu boat accident

  2. Guyo: Leave Uhuru's name out of county affairs

  3. PRIME Frontline heroes: Seeing fear in my son broke my heart

  4. PRIME I trusted easily but I’m wiser now: Waiguru@50

  5. Big boost as 189 Ukrainian tourists arrive at the Coast

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.