Indigenous communities seek space in Tana River politics

For decades, indigenous communities have not been given enough attention by leaders in Tana River County, due to their small populations.

The Munyoyaya, Watta and Ilwana communities have been undermined in major political decisions, with the larger Pokomo, Orma and Wardei taking up senior positions in the county’s political hierarchy.

This has resulted in the small communities being left out of the negotiating table and without getting a chance to accept or reject appointments.

However, the narrative is changing and the underdogs have become the bride in the 2022 politics, but with a raft of demands to the aspirants.

It all started after the 2017 elections, when incumbent Governor Dhadho Godhana picked a deputy governor and supported a woman representative from the Ilwana community.

The two Ilwana leaders would emerge as the first to serve in such positions politically and in the public service.

Deputy Governor Salim Batuyu and Woman Rep Rehema Hassan served on a team that delivered Governor Godhana 5,000 votes to clinch a win against Hussein Dado.

"That is where everything changed, and the minority communities started getting attention and the respect they had missed for decades," says Nathan Bahola, a political analyst.

But Governor Godhana’s working relations with his deputy hit the rocks, with Ilwana elders accusing the county boss of not honouring a political agreement concerning the formation of the county administration.

"We had agreed on the number of posts we would take as the Ilwanas and the number of youth that would be hired. But he (Godhana) turned his back on us," said Mr Ramadhan Babisani, king of the Ilwana.

The community withdrew from the administration disappointed and started plotting a comeback.

They focused on increasing their voter bloc for a better bargain ahead of the 2022 elections.

Having noticed the benefits of being at the decision-making table, the Munyoyaya community also started plotting their way into government by increasing their voter numbers from 6,000.

The Watta community, known as hunters and gatherers, on the other hand, silently worked on their numbers so as to be included at the negotiating table during the making of a new administration.

"If you look at the three communities, summed up they have not less than 18,000 votes and are the new brides in this contest," says Mr Salim Barisa, another political analyst.

With governor candidates facing strong opposition, threatening to split votes in their respective backyards, winning the vote blocs of the indigenous communities has become the main plan.

Governor Godhana (ODM) faces stiff competition from six aspirants in his backyard, despite the endorsement of elders, while former county boss Hussein Dado (UDA) faces a rough test from Bura MP Ali Wario (Jubilee) in the Orma community.

Meanwhile, Dr Nuh Nassir (UPIA), a former Tana River County Assembly Speaker, is striving to deal with the threat former Garsen MP Ibrahim Sane is posing to his bid in the Wardei Community.

Mr Sane backed Mr Dado after elders decided not to back him, and has been nominated as deputy governor in the Dado camp.

This leaves aspirants in tight spots, sparking a backbreaking campaign to woo indigenous communities to support them.

Governor Godhana has picked a deputy governor from the Munyoyaya community with the hope they would put all their more than 6,500 votes in his basket.

The incumbent has also renegotiated agreements with the Ilwana community, whose support is divided between the incumbent, the former governor and the former assembly Speaker.

The Watta community has pledged support for Governor Godhana as a gift for acknowledging them in his administration during his first term in office.

However, the support has a caveat – a list of demands, memorandums and oaths.

Kesi Wario, king of the Munyoyaya community, maintains that his community will not be shortchanged after the elections.

"We are supporting Governor Godhana. That is a decision we have made after agreeing on who will take what," he said.

Mr Babisan, the embattled king of the Ilwana, noted that his group would support former governor Dado, but on the table are demands for chief officer positions and a member of the County Executive Committee.