Godhana denies corruption claims

I’m not corrupt, Governor Dhadho Godhana insisted yesterday over claims by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) that he, alongside two other county bosses, had embezzled public funds.

Apart from Mr Godhana, EACC also wants Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru and Lamu’s Fahim Twaha charged and has forwarded their files to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In an interview with the Nation, Mr Godhana termed himself a leader who cares about the needs of his people and would, therefore, not steal from them.

He further blamed his political rivals for his latest woes.

“I lead a government that operates in accordance with the law. We have done our best to end corruption and misappropriation of funds in the county,” Mr Godhana said.

His administration, the governor added, is committed to the fight against corruption.

EACC accuses the county government of irregularities in the procurement of motor vehicles and motorcycles. EACC claims the tendering process was flawed.

Also on the commission’s radar are the county’s Roads executive, Finance chief officer, Water chief officer, Finance director, as well as the manager of Emad Construction Limited.

EACC wants them charged with conspiracy to commit corruption, conflict of interest, abuse of office and wilful failure to comply with procurement laws.

The county officials stand accused of inflating the prices of two Toyota Fortuner vehicles (Sh46.1 million) and 10 DT motorcycles (Sh900,000).

“Investigations have established that the tender evaluation process and the subsequent professional opinion were flawed, leading to the irregular award of the tender to Emad Construction Ltd,” says EACC.

The commission has since forwarded the files to the DPP to prefer charges against the governor and his team. Mr Godhana insists that the procurement was above board and read mischief and political machinations aimed at depicting him in bad light to derail his campaigns and undermine the county government.

He added that he would not be swayed from discharging his duties and accused his detractors of “propagating divisive politics at the expense of development”.

“We have done so much for this county since we took office. In fact, we have had to answer to audit queries for the previous administration before the Senate. That says we are law abiding. But political interference has made it difficult for the EACC to fight corruption,” he said.

The development has crippled Mr Godhana’s re-election campaigns, the Nation has established, so much so that he has skipped several public engagements.

He skipped two rallies in Tana Delta and Madogo.

Notably, he failed to participate in the launch of the Tana River Centre for Innovation and Youth Empowerment in Hola on Wednesday, an event that was attended by officials from the national government and European Union-funded organisations.

Sources close to him who spoke to the Nation on condition of anonymity said the news had jolted the county chief.

“He was shaken, for the better part of the day he did not say much, he just sat alone in his office. His main worry was how the news would be received by residents in the county,” he said.

The source, who is a key member of the governor’s campaign team, said Mr Godhana has hardly been settled ever since the EACC made the announcement last Thursday.

Fears are rife among his supporters that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) gubernatorial candidate might be barred from participating in the elections should the DPP prefer charges against him.

“In the event that he is charged, Azimio La Umoja Movement will still have a candidate for governor, but not from ODM. We shall have to reconsider our support,” Tana River County ODM Coordinator Ernest Akumu told the Nation.

Asked if Mr Godhana’s team will resume with their campaigns, Mr Akumu was cryptic, only saying that plans are underway to embark on a county-wide tour to popularise the Azimio La Umoja Movement.

In Lamu County, EACC wants Governor Twaha charged with abuse of office over the irregular hiring of workers. The commission this was done without following recruitment procedures.

Also recommended for charging are county secretary and head of public service for employing staff without the requisite academic qualifications.

In Kirinyaga County, Governor Waiguru is in trouble over claims that she irregularly received Sh10 million in travel allowances for trips she never took.