Prime

For Tana youths, drug abuse is the ‘new normal’

bhang

Mr Ali Osman rolls bhang mixed with shashamane powder on pieces of paper for sale in Madogo, Tana River.

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

On May 7, Omar Dhidha will mark his fourth year since he quit school and chose a life of misery. From focusing on his bright future to being a junkie in the streets of Hola, Tana River County, the 19-year-old is turning into a nuisance.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME With cotton revival pledge a mirage for Homa Bay farmers

  2. Revealed: What news consumers want

  3. Police officers shoot, injure each other outside city pub

  4. Changamwe MP Mwinyi laments police 'harassment'

  5. 2 Israeli nationals charged with human trafficking, child prostitution

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.