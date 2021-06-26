Nacada changes tack in fight against drug abuse

Mabel Imbuga.

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse chairperson Mabel Imbuga.

Photo credit: Joseph Ndunda | Nation Media Group
NMG logo (8)

By  Joseph Ndunda

Nation Media Group

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) is grappling with innovative drug peddlers who have turned to online marketing of drugs to evade arrests.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Why rapper Fena is rooting for girl power

  2. Delta variant behind S. Africa Covid-19 surge

  3. Raila warns Ruto of looming political ‘tsunami’

  4. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigns after Covid breach

  5. Nacada changes tack in fight against drug abuse

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.