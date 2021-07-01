Kwale tops in Coast with drug rehabilitation programme

Kombani Rehabilitation Centre

Kwale residents leave the Kombani Rehabilitation Centre on June 25, 2021. 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece  &  Farhiya Hussein

As the war on drug abuse continues, the government has resorted to medication assisted therapy (MAT). This is where drug addicts are given methadone as a substitute for heroin to pull them out of the addiction.

