Maeneo drug dens
Wachira Mwangi | Nation media Group

Mombasa

Prime

Inside ‘Maeneo’, Mombasa’s drug dens

By  Farhiya Hussein  &  Siago Cece

A few metres from the Kisimani turn-off on the Mombasa-Malindi highway, a group of mixed-age men and women are congregated. Some of them are seated on stones and others on the pavement of an unfinished building.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Sh1.6 billion drug cases pending in Mombasa courts

  2. PRIME My journey in drugs, a user’s personal account

  3. Improve or go, MCAs tell KRA on City Hall income

  4. Red alert on crime as Webuye ‘TV gang’ murders two guards

  5. Acute oxygen shortage hits Kakamega hospital

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.