Sh1.6 billion drug cases pending in Mombasa courts

Authorities in Mombasa still have a long way to go in the fight against the illicit drug trade. Records show the business is booming in the Coastal city, with cases involving drug trafficking estimated to be worth more than Sh1.6 billion pending before the Mombasa Law Courts.

Every week, at least five people are charged with drug trafficking in the town.

Statistics from Mombasa court show that between November last year and June this year, 138 people have been charged in court with drug-related offences, mainly possession, or trafficking in narcotics.

The drugs in question are mainly heroin. A few have also been charged with trafficking in bhang worth millions of shillings.

Though cocaine is not one of the drugs mainly being trafficked in Mombasa, a few people have been charged with either being in possession of the drug or trafficking in it.

Some suspects who pleaded guilty have either been jailed or fined, or both. In certain circumstances, some have been sentenced to serve probation of at least six months.

Several rolls of bhang burnt at Mombasa Law Courts in 2009. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The quantity and value of these drug cases range from having a roll of bhang worth Sh20 to heroin worth millions of shillings. A good number of petty drug users also form part of the list of those that are charged in court almost on a daily basis.

In March this year, Tanzanian Jumanne Maimuna Amir was arrested with 5.3kg of heroin worth Sh15 million. Anti-narcotics officers discovered the drugs in hidden compartments in her suitcase. The substance was in four polythene sachets and covered with curry powder and pepper to disguise the scent.

The arrest happened at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa, where she had landed, with police suspecting the drugs originated from South Africa, and went through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Her arrest came a month after four people, among them two Tanzanians were arrested with two kilogrammes of heroin worth Sh6 million.

While the two Tanzanians were deported to their country, their Kenyan accomplices Said Aboobakar, 53, and Mwanasomo Mohammed, 52, were charged with the offence. The case is still pending in court.

The increase in the number of foreigners being arrested in the country in connection to drug trafficking is, however, worrying authorities.

Last year, New Zealander Selby Dean Freeman was arrested with cocaine worth Sh47,000. According to the state, Mr Freeman is a fugitive who is being sought in Malaysia over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking in 2012.

British passport

Mr Freeman, who also holds a British passport, was arrested alongside a Nigerian and two Kenyans in Mombasa after they were found in possession of cocaine and bhang.

They were charged alongside Alfin Allaudin Akbrelali Alibhai, Zahra Ali Akharazi and Abdul Lateef Ibrahim (Nigerian).

They are accused of trafficking 11.9g of cocaine and 355.3g of cannabis worth Sh47,600, and Sh71,060 respectively.

The two foreigners are being remanded at Shimo La Tewa prison, awaiting the conclusion of their case. They were denied bond on the basis that they are likely to escape.

“The information we have is that Mr Freeman is a fugitive who had jumped bail in Seychelles before escaping to Cambodia and finally to Kenya. He allegedly trafficked in narcotics in Malaysia in June 2012 and fled to Cambodia,” records from the DPP say.

Court records show that Mr Freeman had been arrested in August 2017 and deported from Cambodia for misconduct.

“The suspect’s conduct of being deported and jumping bail is a clear sign that he is likely not to attend court once admitted to bail,” prosecutor Shakwila Ayekha said.

Frequent visitor

Court records show that the Nigerian is a frequent visitor to the country and that he is suspected to be behind drug supply in the country through his local networks.

According to the state, the two Kenyans -- Mr Alharazi and Mr Alibhai -- in whose home the drugs were found, act as local agents for the two foreigners, and are suspected to be responsible for the distribution of the substances in the country.

The state has alleged that the cocaine that was packed in sachets was to be distributed to various parts of the country. The suspects have, however, dismissed these claims as baseless and lacking evidence.

Some of the major drug cases pending before Mombasa court include the Sh1.3 billion drugs case facing Iranian, Pakistanis and Kenyan politician Maur Bwanamaka.

Another involves businessman Swaleh Yussuf Ahmed and Ms Fatuma Ahmed, who have been accused of trafficking in heroin worth Sh275 million. Mr Swaleh faces an additional count of trafficking in cocaine worth Sh3.9 million.

The charge sheet reads that Mr Swaleh, together with others still at large, trafficked 997g of cocaine concealed in a black and grayish handbag.