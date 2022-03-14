Tana opens new surgical theatre

Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana inspects equipment at the Bura Hospital theatre.

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

For decades, expectant women who developed complications in Tana River County had to travel more than 100km to Garissa for a caesarean section because it lacked an equipped theatre.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.