Tame the police, group tells state after NTV exposé

A police accountability organisation has raised concerns over criminality involving members of the police service.

The National Police Service (NPS) is losing credibility and trust among the public as a result of criminal acts committed by some officers, said Police Reforms Working Group-Kenya (PRWG-K).

The lament came days after an NTV exposé, called “Aiding and Abetting”, that aired on Sunday showed that officers from the Pangani Police Station allegedly aided a foreigner to escape from lawful custody.

Mr Hussein Mumin Hassan was convicted of being in Kenya illegally and imprisoned for two months. He was to be deported after serving his sentence, but he was illegally released from detention.

The rogue officers allegedly pocketed Sh190,000 through a middleman who negotiated Hassan’s release.

PRWG-K noted that this was not the first time police officers were exposed for engaging in criminal activities.

The group said that other allegations against officers included abduction, assault and violent robbery.

“We expect nothing short of interdiction, arrest and arraignment in court of the rogue officers. We cannot sit and watch as officers who are paid by our hard-earned taxes degrade safety and security across the country,” the group said.

In February this year, the group said, four officers from the Lang’ata Police Station were arrested on allegations of robbery with violence.

Another officer from the Mea Police Station in Meru County was accused of defiling a 16-year-old girl, while another from the Butula Police Station in Busia County was arrested for allegedly dumping the Occurrence Book in a pit latrine to beat justice.

The group urged the Internal Affairs Unit of the NPS to investigate the officers and forward recommendations to the Inspector-General of Police for action to be taken against them.

It regretted that Pangani Police Station Commander (OCS) Yunus Samir is still in office despite past allegations of human rights violations, including rape and assault.

“We take this opportunity to remind the police that their cardinal roles are to maintain law and order, preservation of peace, protection of life and property, prevention and detection of crime, apprehension of offenders and enforcement of all laws and regulations with which it has been charged,” the group noted.

The group said the Ministry of Interior should allocate an adequate budget to the National Police Service Commission so that it can carry out its mandate independently.