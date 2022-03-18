Ipoa probes Pangani 'execution' incident

A police watchdog is investigating an incident where police officers are accused of executing two suspects at Pangani in Nairobi, chairperson Anne Makori has said.

"The Independent Policing Oversight Authority has learnt of a shooting incident that supposedly happened at the wee hours of Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pangani, Nairobi," Ipoa said in a statement.

"On completion of the investigations, where fault is found, the Authority shall not hesitate to make recommendations, including but not limited to prosecution. IPOA remains independent, impartial and fair in all its investigations."

The officers, the Nation has established, belong to the infamous Pangani Six whose leader Ahmed Rashid was caught on camera a few years ago executing a suspect who had surrendered.

Last night, the officers arrested two suspected criminals that they claimed were part of a gang that had robbed a woman of her phone.

But instead of taking them into custody as required by the law they made them lie down on the road before they pumped bullets into their bodies.