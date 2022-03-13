Merceline Atieno

Merceline Atieno, aka Mercy Atis, during the interview on Wednesday. She is the proprietor of Motherland Restaurant, Kitengela.

| Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

I bribe the OCS and her juniour officers to keep my bar open

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For more than one year, Merceline had been paying Sh5,000 “protection” fees to ward off menacing police officers
  • Officer at the centre of bribery claims says complainant only appreciated her for ‘working well’.

My name is Merceline Atieno, aka Mercy Atis, a single mother of two: an eight-year-old and a two-year-old. I’m the proprietor of Motherland Restaurant in Kitengela. I’m originally from Siaya County, but currently a resident of Kitengela (in Kajiado).

