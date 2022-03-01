Rogue Makueni detective arrested

Handcuffs

DCI officer arrested fro fraud

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

A senior Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer has been arrested for registering multiple Mpesa lines using his girlfriend’s Identity Card’s number and using them to extort from members of the public.

