Rogue Makueni detective arrested

A senior Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer has been arrested for registering multiple Mpesa lines using his girlfriend’s Identity Card’s number and using them to extort from members of the public.

Robert Samoei, was arrested by detectives from the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) following complaints after traders in Emali and Salama reported him for extortion, harassment and abuse of authority last year.

The DCIO was at the time working in Mukaa Sub County of Makueni before he was redeployed to DCI Mazingira House.

He is expected to be arraigned at the Makueni Law Court to face abuse of office and corruption related charges.

According to sources in the NPS, the officer’s girlfriend was unaware that her ID number had been used by the officer to register a Safaricom line until she was called upon to assist with investigations.

His arrest came after the Director of Public Prosecutions approved criminal charges against him.

He was arrested and booked at Capitol Hill police station in Nairobi before his release on a Sh10,000 cash bail.

“We are ready to have him take plea tomorrow at the Makueni Law Court,”a detective privy to the probe told Nation.

The arrest of the DCIO comes barely a week after the IAU arrested and charged a Police Constable, Evans Kemboi, with the offences of assault and malicious damage to property.

Mr Kemboi, who was attached to the Spring Valley Police Station, was arraigned before the Milimani Law courts.