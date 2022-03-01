Female murder suspects escape from Kodiaga prison

The two female murder suspects who made a daring escape from Kisumu Maximum Prison in Kodiaga are still at large even as police intensified their search.

Kisumu West Sub-County Police Commander David Nyabuto while confirming the incident appealed to members of the public with any information on the duo to report to any police station near them.

He told Nation.Africa that the multi-agency operation has also involved officers from the Directorate of Criminal investigations.

The two, identified as Christine Adhiambo and Florence Awiti, were being held at the women’s facility, located in the outskirts of Kisumu town on the Kisumu-Busia road, pending murder cases before the Kisumu law courts.

“We are calling on members of the public to report to us in case they come across the two suspects,” he said.

According to police reports, prison guards discovered that the two were missing at around 4pm last Sunday during a headcount.

A source who requested anonymity said that the last time the two were seen was at around 1pm when they were in the company of other inmates.

It is suspected that they might have taken advantage of security lapse and easily walked away like any other visitor, he said.

Efforts to get comments from senior prison officers however turned futile.

The incident brings to the fore an incident in 2013 where warders were forced to shoot in the air to scare inmates who attempted to escape from Kodiaga Prison.

Former Commissioner-General of Prisons Wycliffe Ogalo and two other top officers at Kamiti Prisons were in November sacked after three terror convicts escaped from the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.