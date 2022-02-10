Beverly Lungatso: Kibos Prison boss fondly known as 'Mom'

Kibos Maximum Prison boss Beverly Lungatso. The facility hosts inmates serving more than 20 years and those on life sentence.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Angeline Ochieng

What you need to know:

  • Beverly Lungatso is the second female head at a male maximum prison after Wanini Kireri of Shimo La Tewa Prison, Mombasa.
  • She challenges women to make tough choices and take up tough assignments that have been a preserve of men.

In June 2020, a senior colleague approached Beverly Lungatso, with some startling news.

