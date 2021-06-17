Veteran Taita Taveta freedom fighter dies aged 101

Veteran freedom fighter Herman Mwandighi displays his diary during an interview at his home in Lushangonyi on January 2, 2021. Mr Mwandighi died at Wesu sub county hospital at the age of 101.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Veteran freedom fighter Herman Mwandighi has died at Wesu Sub-County hospital in Taita Taveta County at the age of 101. 

