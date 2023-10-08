Two injured as bus hits elephant in Voi

Two people were injured on Saturday night after a bus traveling on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway hit an elephant, leading to its death.

The accident that occurred at the Maungu area in Voi, Taita Taveta County saw residents scramble for pieces of the elephant meat, resulting in chaos.

Eyewitnesses reported that the elephant was crossing the road when it was hit by the Nairobi-bound bus.

"Despite the driver's best efforts to avoid a collision, the elephant succumbed to the impact, causing significant damage to the bus," one of the bus passengers Gilbert Mzee told Nation.

Voi sub-county police commander Banastein Shari said the injured were taken to Moi County Referral Hospital for treatment.

"The driver sustained injuries on both legs and one passenger was injured on his arm and was rushed to the hospital," he said.

Word spread quickly throughout the nearby communities, and within moments, a large crowd had gathered at the accident site to get pieces of the elephant meat for their consumption.