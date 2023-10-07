Three killed, 54 injured in Eldoret-Nakuru highway crash

Three people died on the spot and 54 were injured in a road accident at Total Trading Centre on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway on Saturday October 7 evening.

The three are a male adult and two minors aged between 10 months and 7 years.

According to police at the scene, the accident occurred at around 5.30pm when an Eldoret-bound bus lost control and hit an oncoming saloon car coming from the opposite direction.

The bus also hit a Nakuru-bound lorry, causing extensive damage.

The injured were rushed to Molo Sub-county and Londiani hospitals where they are receiving treatment.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Molo Sub County Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the vehicles involved in the accident were towed to Mau Summit Police Station.