Three killed, 54 injured in Eldoret-Nakuru highway crash
Three people died on the spot and 54 were injured in a road accident at Total Trading Centre on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway on Saturday October 7 evening.
The three are a male adult and two minors aged between 10 months and 7 years.
According to police at the scene, the accident occurred at around 5.30pm when an Eldoret-bound bus lost control and hit an oncoming saloon car coming from the opposite direction.
The bus also hit a Nakuru-bound lorry, causing extensive damage.
The injured were rushed to Molo Sub-county and Londiani hospitals where they are receiving treatment.
The bodies of the victims were taken to Molo Sub County Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the vehicles involved in the accident were towed to Mau Summit Police Station.
Kuresoi North Sub County Police Commander Juddah Gathenge urged motorists to remain vigilant on the road.