Another accident at Nakuru blackspot claims 2 lives, leaves 7 injured

Two people have been killed and at least seven injured in an early Tuesday morning at the Sobea blackspot in Nakuru County along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Nakuru County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi said that a 14-seater matatu from Eldoret heading towards Nakuru collided with a truck that was headed in the opposite direction at about 4.30am.

“Those injured were rushed to the Nakuru Level Five Hospital for treatment,” Mr Ndanyi told the Nation.

“Both drivers of the canter and the ill- fated matatu escaped death, but sustained injuries and are among those undergoing treatment at the hospital,” he added.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Nakuru City mortuary.

The Ngata-Sobea-Salgaa stretch is a known blackspot that has claimed several lives and left many maimed.

The government, through the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), has kicked off plans to erect a concrete barrier on a four-kilometre stretch of the Nakuru–Eldoret highway, to curb frequent accidents.

The Tuesday morning accident occurred just hours after another grisly road crash at the Maai Mahiu Escarpment along the Maai Mahiu-Naivasha highway, which killed Nyamira County Assembly Majority Leader Elijah Osiemo on Monday evening.