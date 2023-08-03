Team set up to probe use of Londiani crash victims cash

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai has formed a seven-member committee to audit the disbursement of Sh14.5 million raised for 77 victims of the Londiani junction accident.

This comes as Mr Collins Kipgetich Sang, an advocate of the High Court, wrote to County Secretary Wesley Bor seeking information on the disbursement of the funds by invoking the Access to Information Act, 2016.

The County Assembly has also formed a nine-member ad-hoc committee to look into the matter.

This follows claims by Deputy Governor Fred Kirui that out of the Sh14.5 million raised, Sh8 million could not be accounted for by a committee chaired by Dr Bor.

Dr Mutai said at a press briefing in his office that the committee chaired by Mr Johna Keter is expected to present its report within 14 days. Members of the committee are Ms Jenniffer Marusoi, Bishop Alfayo Omesa, Ms Milcah Wangare, Fr Silvanus Ngeno, Mr Julius Mutai and Ms Jane Sang.

The team is also mandated with identifying affected groups that may have been overlooked in the disbursement.

“It is shocking to me to hear that money we raised for the victims of the Londiani road accident have been misappropriated. It is a matter that I am not taking lightly. We will do whatever it takes to ensure all the families affected get their dues” Dr Mutai said.

Dr Mutai announced that should any of his officers—who are members of the committee administering the funds— be found culpable, they will be sacked and prosecuted.

“You can not eat from the dead. It is a taboo and I will not condone it,” Dr Mutai said. He added that the findings of the committee will be made public and that the money due to the families must be paid before Wednesday next week.

The governor contradicted Dr Bor’s earlier position that some money had been set aside for treatment of patients requiring specialised attention.

Twenty of the 52 victims of the Londiani accident. Photo credit: Family album

“I want to reiterate that all the treatment and mortuary fees for the victims have been waived by the county government. The families will not pay even a single cent to the county hospitals on that account,” Dr Mutai said.

Dr Mutai also told off his deputy who on Monday, alongside 12 relatives of the victims, recorded a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on the claims of misappropriation.

“The work of the deputy governor is to assist the governor. But I have seen him running around, ferrying family members of the victims to record statements and issuing statements. It is a very weird way of sorting government issues” Dr Mutai said.

Kericho East Sub County Criminal Investigations Officer Roda Kanyi said: “Investigations into the claims of misappropriation of the funds have started with would-be beneficiaries having recorded statements,” Ms Kanyi said.

Mr Vincent Kiplangat who lost a brother in the accident said the manner in which the money was distributed left a lot to be desired.

“My brother, Brian Kipkorir died in the accident and we have only been given Sh90,000 by the committee,” he said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has a word with Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetan'gula (centre) and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen when they joined friends, and other leaders in comforting families of the 52 victims and survivors of the Londiani accident tragedy during interdenominational prayers in Londiani town in Kericho County on July 4, 2023. Photo credit: DPCS

Janeth Chebet said her family used Sh270,000 on funeral expenses for her next of kin, but they only received Sh90,000 from the committee.

“We expected to receive more money as stated by the Deputy President, but this has not been forthcoming,” Ms Chebet said.