Nyamira County majority leader Elijah Osiemo dies in Maai Mahiu road accident

Nyamira County Assembly Majority Leader Elijah Osiemo died in a grisly road accident at the Maai Mahiu Escarpment along the Maai Mahiu-Naivasha highway on Monday, August 7, evening.

Osiemo was in the company of his deputy and Nyamira Township MCA Duke Masira and nominated MCA Priscilla Nyatichi when the accident that involved their vehicle and a motorcycle occurred at around 5.30pm.

According to Naivasha police commander Benjamin Boen, Masira suffered a fracture on his right elbow, whereas Priscilla sustained injuries on her back.

"The four occupants were traveling in the same vehicle to Nairobi and at the time of the accident, the driver was attempting to overtake the Boda boda rider but hit a sack of charcoal which was on the motorcycle and lost control of the vehicle before landing in a ditch about 100 metres from the scene," Mr Boen told the Nation.

"The driver Benard Seleti escaped unhurt whereas the bodaboda rider identified as Geoffrey Njihia sustained injuries on his legs during the road crash," added the police boss.

They were rushed to Maai Mahiu health centre before being transferred to Naivasha sub-county hospital.

The majority leader was pronounced dead on arrival at the Naivasha level 4 hospital, while the other two were admitted and are undergoing treatment.

The wreckage was towed to the Maai Mahiu police station.

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has mourned the death of the county assembly majority leader describing him as a young, industrious, talented and focused leader who had an immense leadership and political life ahead of him.

"I have learned with shock and deep sadness, the sudden and tragic news of the demise of Nyamaiya Ward MCA Elijah Osiemo in a tragic road crash along the Maai Mahiu -Naivasha road. He was a young, industrious and focused leader," stated Mr Nyaribo in a statement to newsrooms.

"My government has directed that the body of Mr Osiemo be moved to Nairobi for preservation as the county comes to terms with his tragic death. I also wish the injured MCAs quick recovery and offer my heartfelt condolences to the late Osiemo's family, residents of Nyamaiya Ward and Nyamira County," added Mr Nyaribo.