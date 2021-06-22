Three suspected poachers plead guilty over dik dik game meat seizure

Three suspected poachers arraigned at Voi Law Courts in Taita Taveta on June 21, 2021. The suspects pleaded guilty to poaching charges and will be sentenced on June 28. 

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group.

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Three suspected poachers arrested with 187 dik-diks in Tsavo East were on Monday charged at the Voi Law Court.

