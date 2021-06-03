Sitatunga
Pool | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Alarm as rare sitatungas on the verge of extinction 

logo (9)

By  Tom Matoke

What you need to know:

  • Poachers in the Rift Valley are on the verge of wiping out the entire animal population.  
  • The animals are mostly found in Kosirai, a swampy range in Nandi County.

The widely held belief that sitatunga meat cures ulcers and gout has now returned to sound the death knell for the rare swamp-dwelling antelopes.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Muthama evades arrest as police disrupt UDA meeting

  2. UK royals banned hiring of 'coloured' office staff: report

  3. Qatar releases Kenyan activist Bidali from detention

  4. Uganda assassination attempt: Wamala's daughter to be buried in wedding gown

  5. Police arrest mastermind of Uganda naked prison break

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.