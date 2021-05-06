Isiolo conservancy ropes in locals in bid to save beisa oryx

Beisa Oryx

Beisa Oryx, an endangered antelope species, seen here at Bufallo Springs Game Reserve in Isiolo County on May 5, 2021. The Nakuprat Gotu Wildlife Conservancy has started engaging locals to help in saving the antelope from extinction.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

A conservancy in Isiolo has rolled out a community project to protect beisa oryx — also known as the East African oryx — an endangered species of antelope which is under serious threat due to poaching.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Five killed in Mariakani road crash

  2. Project to save rare antelope launched in Isiolo

  3. Meru farmers sue KDF over 17,000 acres of land

  4. Makueni court burns bhang worth Sh76m

  5. Outrage as Tanzania arrests Kenyan fishermen

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.