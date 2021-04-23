Home and dry: Endangered Rothschild’s giraffes moved to safety

Giraffes

Giraffes at Longicharo Island in Lake Baringo, which is part of the 19,000 hectares Ruko Conservancy.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The project to rescue the giraffes from the shrinking island took more than a year in an ambitious exercise carried out by the KWS, NRT and the Save Giraffes Now.
  • The barge was custom-built by the Ruko community out of steel and designed to float on top of a series of empty drums.
  • Due to flooding in the lake, their habitat is becoming mushy, making the giraffes unable to feed properly.


Endangered giraffes have been moved from Long’icharo Island in Lake Baringo, where they had been marooned, to Ruko conservancy on the mainland.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.