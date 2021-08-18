Taita MCA succumbs to Covid-19 complications

Mahoo Member of County Assembly (MCA) Ronald Sagurani is dead.

Mr Sagurani died of Covid-19 complications while undergoing treatment at Pandya Hospital in Mombasa on Tuesday night.

Confirming the death, speaker Meshack Maghanga said the MCA who has been battling the disease for a while, died at around 10 pm.

The speaker mourned Mr Sagurani as a steadfast leader with a vision of developing his ward and Taita Taveta County at large.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing on of Ronald Sagurani, leader of minority party and Member of County Assembly. Let us pray for the family, the citizen of Mahoo ward and the county assembly for the demise of this great leader," he stated.

Through a statement, Governor Granton Samboja also mourned the departed leader.

"His unmatched dedication to serve not only the people of Mahoo but the entire county of Taita Taveta has seen devolution achieve a lot through quality service delivery and development. MCA Sagurani was a foremost leader who served his people diligently," he stated.

Mr Sagurani was admitted to the hospital a fortnight ago and has since been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He was elected to the assembly through the Jubilee party which gave him the opportunity to serve as the minority leader in the House.