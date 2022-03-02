State to complete stalled livestock EPZ project

Livestock and Fisheries Chief Administrative Secretary Lawrence Omuhaka at Lwalenyi ranch on March 1, 2022.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group

By Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The government has set aside Sh100 million to complete the Sh380 Bachuma Livestock Export Processing Zone project in Taita Taveta County that has stalled for three years.

