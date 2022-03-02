State to complete stalled livestock EPZ project

The government has set aside Sh100 million to complete the Sh380 Bachuma Livestock Export Processing Zone project in Taita Taveta County that has stalled for three years.

In 2020, the government terminated the contract with Techniques Supplies Ltd due to delays in completing the project.

Livestock and Fisheries Chief Administrative Secretary Lawrence Omuhaka told Nation.Africa that officials have reached a deal with the same contractor to go back to the site to finish the work, which is 90 per cent complete.

"The money will be made available in the next financial year. We decided to stick to the same contractor due to the legal implications involved," he said.

The CAS revealed that last year the State handed over the project to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) but they were unable to oversee its implementation.

The Bachuma LEPZ project kicked off in 2015 and is among President Uhuru Kenyatta's top priorities in the Big Four agenda. It was scheduled for completion by 2020 to boost livestock and beef exports by facilitating access to overseas markets to improve sustainable livelihoods and food security.

"KDF did not take over the project because of unavoidable circumstances. As a department we have therefore decided to continue overseeing its implementation," the CAS said.

He said the contractor was yet to move to the site but will do so once the government disburses the funds later this year.

Once complete, the facility will hold up to 100,000 herds of cattle and will boost livestock exports for traders in the lucrative overseas markets in the Middle East such as Saudi Arabia and Oman that have a high demand for East African meat.

Mr Omuhaka was speaking at the Lwalenyi ranch in Taita Taveta County during the launch of a Sh14.6 million livestock identification and tracking system and a modern dip in a partnership with the KCB Foundation.

He said the programme is in line with the ministry's Livestock Master Plan (LMP) that guides public-private partnerships on developing sustainable livestock investments.

The CAS said the programme will support traders to secure a stable market for their animals.

He said during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month, the government secured a market for its livestock.

"We met traders from the Gulf region and they are ready to buy from us. In the next five years we will be able to have a stable market for our livestock," he said.

Mr Omuhaka said Kenya exported 18,000 livestock to the Gulf region in November last year and a similar number is expected to be exported soon.

He said the government has set aside a 30-acre piece of land in Lamu County as a holding ground for livestock before they are exported through the Lamu port.

"Lamu will be the biggest port in Africa. We are targeting animals from the Eastern African region. It will be the main port for the export of livestock," he said.

KCB Group director for marketing and corporate affairs Rosalind Gichuru said the livestock identification and tracking system will transform the livestock sector in arid and semi-arid areas.

"Through this sustainable agriculture programme it will go a long way in ensuring quality livestock access the market," she said.

She said the KCB Foundation programme was also implemented in Laikipia and Kajiado counties. She said it will enhance income opportunities for livestock farmers.

"This is a key investment in the Kenyan livestock sector and it seeks to increase the quality of livestock and support viable local and international markets for animal and animal products," she said.

Taita Taveta Agriculture executive Davis Mwangoma urged the national government to fast-track the LEPZ project as it will be a major boost for ranchers in the area.

Mr Mwangoma said the county government and local ranches are in talks with Al Bashayer Meat Company, an Oman-based firm, to buy livestock from traders.

"The KCB Foundation partnership with ranches will allow them to access lucrative markets for their livestock in Oman,” he said.

Taita Taveta has 30 ranches that are classified as disease-free zones and are a favourite region for livestock exporters. The ranches often suffer frequent invasions by illegal herders, who overgraze in the 950,647 acres, contributing to land degradation.

Speaking at the launch, Taita Taveta Wildlife Conservancies Association chairperson Mcharo Bong’osa said members had started to professionalise ranch activities.

He said they have stocked their ranches with livestock so they can benefit from the sector.