Nakuru targets 100,000 cattle in vaccination against lumpy skin disease

Edna Kirui feeds her dairy cows in Elburgon. Cows should be vaccinated against lumpy skin disease (LSD), black quarter and anthrax (Blanthrax) once per year and foot and mouth disease (FMD) twice per year. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NMG

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

At least 100,000 cattle will be vaccinated against foot-and-mouth and lumpy skin diseases in Rongai, Subukia, Kuresoi South, Kuresoi North and Njoro sub-counties in Nakuru County by June.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.