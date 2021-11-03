Samboja launches campaign for Raila Odinga

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja during a previous interview. 

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group.

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja has started rallying residents behind ODM leader Raila Odinga's presidential bid ahead of next year's General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.