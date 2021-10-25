Samboja sues ranch members over encroachment on his land

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja during a previous interview. 

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group.

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Governor Granton Samboja is seeking the help of a court to evict eight residents he accuses of encroaching on his leased grazing area in Kishushe ranch, Taita Taveta County.

