Five mourners killed in Wundanyi bus crash
Five mourners on Saturday night were killed after the bus they were travelling in rolled at the Josa area along the Wundanyi-Mwatate road in Taita Taveta County.
The passengers, who died on the spot, were said to be travelling from a funeral in Wundanyi when the bus lost control and rolled several times.
Mwatate sub-county police commander Morris Okul says the number of casualties remains unknown as the rescue operation continues.
"We are at the scene and a rescue operation is ongoing. We don't know the exact number of casualties yet," he said.
Those injured have been rushed to the Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi for treatment.
More to follow...