Five mourners killed in Wundanyi bus crash

Five mourners on Saturday night were killed after the bus they were travelling in rolled at the Josa area along the Wundanyi-Mwatate road in Taita Taveta County.

The passengers, who died on the spot, were said to be travelling from a funeral in Wundanyi when the bus lost control and rolled several times.

Mwatate sub-county police commander Morris Okul says the number of casualties remains unknown as the rescue operation continues.

"We are at the scene and a rescue operation is ongoing. We don't know the exact number of casualties yet," he said.

Those injured have been rushed to the Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi for treatment.