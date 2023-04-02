Five dead after trailer, matatu collide head-on in Kisii

Five people died on Saturday night when a 14-seater matatu collided head-on with a trailer at Amabuko, a few metres from Keroka town, in Kisii County.

The accident occurred when the driver of the matatu tried to avoid hitting a motorcyclist.

Masaba North Sub-county Police Commander Robert Ndambiri said three victims of the Kisii-Keroka Highway crash were adults while two were children. Among them was a Maranda High School student.

"Five people have been confirmed dead so far. The injured passengers have been rushed to various hospitals within the sub-county, " Mr Ndambiri told Nation.Africa on phone.

He condoled with the affected families and urged motorists to exercise caution amid heavy rains.

The Kisii-Keroka road is prone to accidents due to its deplorable state. It is characterised by many potholes although some construction is ongoing.

The works gained pace in the last few weeks after it became apparent that President William Ruto would use that route to tour several development projects on a two-day visit of the Gusii region.

Other dignitaries were also to use it to head for their travels to and from Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu’s homecoming ceremony.

After commissioning the Sh1.5 billion Kegati water project, Kisii Governor Simba Arati complained to the President, saying the contractor tasked with improving the highway was doing a shoddy job.