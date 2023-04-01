14 Murang'a students out of danger after school bus accident

The 14 students of Mariira Secondary School in Murang’a County, who were involved in an accident on Naromoru-Nanyuki Road on Friday, are out of danger.

After the school bus they were travelling in overturned near Burguret Shopping Centre, eight of the students suffered serious injuries with six being rushed to the theater at the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital (NTRH).

On Saturday, NTRH Chief Executive Officer Sammy Kilonzo said some of the students would be discharged on Sunday.

“We admitted a total of 14 students - 10 girls and four boys - but they are all out of danger, even the six who had been taken to the surgical theatre. Most of them are set to be discharged from tomorrow,” said Dr Kilonzo.

In total, 34 students were received at NTRH but the majority suffered shock and were counseled by Red Cross officials and then allowed to go back to school.

The hospital administration did not allow Nation to speak to the students, pointing out that the minors who were heading to Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County for an education tour were still traumatised following the accident.

The school principal, Mr Lawrence Kimani, also declined a request for a media interview saying this would require clearance from the Murang’a County education director.

The wreckage of the bus was towed to the Naromoru Police Station, with police saying it remains unclear what caused the school bus to overturn with 50 students on board. The bus driver escaped unhurt

Kieni East Sub-County Police Commander Richard Rotich said the cause would become clear after officers from the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) inspect the wreckage.

Eye witnesses said it appeared the driver lost control as he approached rumble strips, forcing him to apply emergency brakes, which caused the bus to overturn.

“I saw abrupt brakes applied on the school bus near the small bumps (rumble strips) before it overturned. It was like the driver had not noticed the rumble strips from a distance so he applied emergency brakes,” said boda boda operator Peter Kariuki.

Another eyewitness, Mr John Mutero, noted that several accidents had taken place in the section with the rumble strips .