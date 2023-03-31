Eight Murang'a students seriously injured in school bus accident

Eight students of Mariira Secondary School in Murang’a county were critically injured on Friday morning when the bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident on the Naromoru-Nanyuki road.

The bus with 35 students overturned near Burguret Shopping Centre, after the driver lost control of it, as they headed to the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County for an educational tour.

The injured students were taken to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The Mariira Secondary School bus is pictured on Naromoru-Nanyuki Road following an accident on March 31, 2023. Photo credit: Mwangi Ndirangu | Nation Media Group

Laikipia County Director of Medical Services, Dr Waihenya Mwangi, said: “Following the accident, we have received 34 students. Eight of them have serious injuries and are in the theatre. Some had minor injuries but the majority suffered shock and are undergoing counselling."

The doctor added that the hospital was in communication with the school administration so they could contact the parents of the students.

When Nation visited the school, Red Cross officials were counselling the students.

The cause of the accident was not immediately established. Witnesses said they saw the bus overturn, and later, being towed to Naromoru Police Station.

Mr Peter Kariuki, a boda boda operator who was near Burguret Shopping Centre at the time, was among those who rushed to the scene to help.