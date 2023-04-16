Death toll rises to 10 after bus ferrying mourners crashes in Wundanyi

The death toll has risen to 10 following an accident at the Josa blackspot along Wundanyi-Mwatate road in Taita Taveta on County on Saturday night.

Five more people were confirmed dead on Sunday after a bus transporting 34 mourners back to Mombasa County rolled. They had attended a burial at Mghambonyi in Wundanyi sub-county.

Among the 24 who were injured and taken to the Mwatate sub-county hospital and County Referral Hospital in Voi were five minors who had accompanied their parents to the burial.

Mwatate sub-county police commander Morris Okul said the vehicle plunged into a ditch at the blackspot after the driver lost control of it.

"Its brakes failed and it veered off the road," he said.

Noting the area has become dangerous, Mr Okul asked motorists to be careful.

"Motorists should exercise caution when approaching the blackspot because we have lost too many people there and the number keeps growing," he said.

He recommended the erection of a high wall to prevent vehicles from plunging into the ditch while turning the corner.