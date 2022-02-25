Crisis looms as Taita Taveta health workers issue go-slow notice

Health workers in Taita Taveta County have again issued a go-slow notice after officials failed to resolve their grievances as agreed.

In a seven-day notice to the county secretary, Health chief officer and County Public Service Board, the medics said they will take industrial action because their employer was acting in bad faith.

They said the county government had postponed negotiations that were scheduled for earlier this month.

The workers are represented by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun), Kenya National Union of Pharmaceutical Technologists (Knupt), Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (Knumlo) and Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (Kuco).

They vowed to lead their members to protest for their rights if the county fails to address their concerns.

As February ends, health workers and other county government staff are yet to be paid their January salaries.

In an interview, Knun branch chairperson Synnette Ogola said their salaries had been delayed every month for a long time.

He said that at a meeting convened by County Secretary Liverson Mghendi on January 31, the county agreed to pay the salaries and immediately address some of their concerns.

Mr Ogola said the two sides also agreed to meet after a week to sign a memorandum of understanding on how their issues would be addressed.

Among the issues were that their salaries be made by the fifth day of every month, and their statutory and third party deductions be remitted on time.

"This is yet to take place and sadly the meeting was postponed indefinitely without any reason," Mr Ogola said.

KMPDU branch representative Dr Richard Wangai said the health workers do not have a medical cover, meaning they and their families may not get treatment when they fall sick.

"We have been pushing for this issue since (the medical cover) expired in January but it has not been addressed. We are forced to pay for medical care from our pockets yet we (have not been paid)," he said.

“We don't know when February salaries will be paid. We work in very difficult conditions. We go to work just because of our patients but it will reach a point when we also have to look after our well-being."

He also said they are pushing to have a regular supply of drugs and non-pharmaceutical commodities to health centres.

They also want the county government to employ workers now on contract on permanent and pensionable terms and promote and confirm deserving workers.

They said they were still open to negotiations.

In response, Mr Mghendi, the county secretary, said all staff, not just health workers, were yet to receive their January salaries due to late disbursements from the Treasury.

"We are yet to pay and do other county operations because we don't have funds," he said.