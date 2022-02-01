Taita health workers suspend strike after reaching deal

The Taita Taveta County government has moved to forestall a health workers’ strike that was due to start today.

The county and health workers’ union struck a deal on Monday evening for delayed salaries to be paid this week.

"We met and have agreed that their salaries will be remitted this week as we resolve the insurance cover problem," said Health Executive John Mwakima yesterday.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) and Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (Kuco) had asked their members across the county to stage a go-slow to push their employer to resolve their concerns.

Other unions involved include the Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (Knumlo) and Kenya National Union of Pharmaceutical Technologists (Knupt).

The workers had also complained about unresolved issues, including non-remittance of their statutory and third-party deductions.

They also raised concerns over the lack of drugs and non-pharmaceutical commodities in health facilities.

But Mr Mwakima blamed the national government for the late disbursement of funds to the county, a situation that he said had hurt services in health facilities.

He said health insurance for the workers had expired on January 24 but could not be renewed due to a lack of funds.

The delays also affected other operations like the timely purchase of drugs and non-pharmaceutical supplies.

KMPDU branch coordinator Dr Richard Wangai said they were waiting for their employer to address their concerns.