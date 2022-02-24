Lamu dispensaries shut because of terrorism to be reopened

The Lamu County government has started reopening key dispensaries in the vast Boni forest that were closed down eight years ago owing to terrorist attacks.

Mangai, Milimani, Basuba, Kiangwe, and Mararani health centres remained shut since 2014 after militants vandalised and torched them.

Health Executive Anne Gathoni confirmed that renovating and equipping the Mangai dispensary are almost complete and medical personnel would be posted.

In August 2015, the dispensary hit the headlines when militants raided, looted, vandalised, and torched it. They also torched a motorbike belonging to a nurse.

Ms Gathoni said the ultimate goal is to reopen all the dispensaries in the Boni forest so that residents can get medical services wherever they are.

Dispensaries in Kiangwe, Bar’goni and Pandanguo had reopened, Ms Gathoni told the Nation.

“We already have a nurse on standby to be posted to Mangai once renovation works are over,” she said.

“We’ve also been conducting medical outreach, though sometimes such activities are interrupted by the state of security in the area. We expect once the refurbishment is over, the Boni people will be able to get services from within.”

Last week, locals pleaded with county and national officials to train and deploy local youths as doctors and nurses instead of relying on medics from outside who are reluctant to work in the remote areas for fear of terrorists.

In 2014 and 2015, in the wake of militant attacks, all medics serving at Boni forest health facilities fled.

Residents now say there are many young people from the Boni community who have completed Form Four and are jobless and they can be trained to work at the health centres.

Fatma Guyo said pregnant women and children have suffered the most from lack of hospital services.

“We have witnessed pregnant mothers lose their lives and their babies at the hands of unskilled traditional birth attendants here because the health facilities are closed,” she said.