Lamu dispensaries shut because of terrorism to be reopened

The Bar'goni Dispensary in Boni forest in Lamu West.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Lamu County government has started reopening key dispensaries in the vast Boni forest that were closed down eight years ago owing to terrorist attacks.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.